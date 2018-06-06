CMT has just the cure for the midweek blues: the 2018 CMT Music Awards. The annual fan-voted show takes place Wednesday night at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and will celebrate the best country music videos and TV performances.

With categories like Breakthrough Video of the Year, CMT Performance of the Year and Video of the Year, as well as nominees like Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Florida Georgia Line, this is going to be one huge award show.

Here’s all of the info you need in order to enjoy all of the fun to come.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

When And Where Can You Watch?

The live event begins its broadcast tonight (June 6) on CMT at 8 p.m. EST. It will also be shown on TV Land and Paramount Network (previously Spike) at the same time. If you can’t watch the award show live and don’t have recording capabilities, CMT will re-air it immediately after the live version ends, around 10:35 p.m. EST.

Which Celebrities Will Be Hosting, Performing And/Or Presenting?

Not only is Little Big Town hosting the event, but they’ll also be performing. Along with the group, there will be many other artists and celebrities in attendance. Some of them will be hitting the stage to sing, while others will be there to present awards.

Backstreet Boys, Underwood, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker and Charles Kelley will all perform.

Fans will get to see the world television premiere performances of Clarkson’s “American Woman,” Hunt’s “Downtown’s Dead,” Backstreet Boys’ “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and more.

“CMT music fans have an unquenchable thirst for music discovery,” Margaret Comeaux, CMT Music Awards executive producer, said in a press release. “This show features the freshest and most exciting summer songs ever presented on one stage.”

The presenters at the 2018 CMT Music Awards include: Lauren Alaina, Leon Bridges, Luke Combs, RaeLynn, Rascal Flatts, Sugarland, Backstreet Boys, Cody Alan, Katie Cook, Kaitlin Doubleday, Lennon and Maisy Stella, Bobby Bones, Courtney Force, Garrett Hedlund, Hoda Kotb, Johnny Knoxville, Joel McHale, Chrissy Metz, P.K. Subban, and Lindsey Vonn.