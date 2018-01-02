Hopefully you still have a little money left over from all the holiday shopping because 2018 is here and it’s full of amazing tours that you won’t want to miss. From Taylor Swift to Harry Styles to Sam Smith, there’s a tour for everyone.

Here are nine of the biggest shows coming to a city near you this year.

Ed Sheeran - 2018 North American Stadium Tour

Going from arenas to stadiums, Sheeran is heading back out to perform songs from his “Divide” album, as well as previous hits of his. He’ll begin with a performance in Pasadena, California, on Aug. 18 at the Rose Bowl before he continues touring throughout the summer and fall.

Taylor Swift - Reputation Tour

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer is hitting the road on a stadium tour in support of her latest album, “Reputation,” and will kick it off on May 8 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The opening acts have not yet been announced.

Sam Smith - The Thrill Of It All Tour

There’s going to be nothing more thrilling this summer than seeing Smith hit the stage and share his voice. While the openers haven’t been revealed yet, Smith is more than enough to make the tour a must-see event. It all starts June 22 when Smith performs in Detroit, Michigan, at the Little Caesars Arena.

Demi Lovato - Demi x Khaled Tour

After listening to her new album “Tell Me You Love Me” over and over again, it’s time to see Lovato perform the tracks live on tour, which begins on Feb. 26 in San Diego, California, at the the Viejas Arena. Also on tour with her are DJ Khaled and Kehlani.

Maroon 5 - Red Pill Blues Tour

Get ready for one more night this summer where the only thing you have to do is sing along to songs you love and show off your moves like Jagger. That’s right, Maroon 5 is touring this May through September to sing all of their new and old fan-favorites. Julia Michaels will be opening up for them on tour, with first show taking place on May 30 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

Pink - Beautiful Trauma Tour

This tour is sure to be more beautiful and less traumatic, as Pink is bringing her high-level performance skills across North America this spring, along with Bleachers as her opener. She’ll start it all off with a concert at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 1.

Harry Styles - Harry Styles Live On Tour

While One Direction has not gotten back together just yet, that doesn’t mean you won’t get the chance to see some of its members out on the road, starting with Styles, who’s playing a bunch of arenas this year. He’ll start things off in Dallas on June 5 at the American Airlines Center.

Niall Horan - Flicker World Tour

One member not enough? Get more of your 1D fix by seeing Horan out on his Flicker Tour, which kicks off at the The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas, on July 18. Horan will be joined on tour by Maren Morris, who he also collaborated with on the song “Seeing Blind” on his new album.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw - Soul2Soul Tour

The long-time country couple are hitting stages across North America this year in support of their new duet album, “The Rest of Our Life.” Their first show will be on May 31 at the Richmond Coliseum in Richmond, Virginia.