Clare takes center stage in the next episode of “Counterpart.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 7 of the Starz series, Clare’s (Nazanin Boniadi) past is revealed as Quayle (Harry Lloyd) suffers through his own birthday party.

In last week’s Season 1, episode 7, viewers found out that the mole inside the Office of Interchange who’s secretly working with Alexander Pope (Stephen Rea) is none other than Clare. But the bigger twist in the installment is the revelation that Quayle’s wife is actually Clare.

“Episode 7 is all about her,” series creator Justin Marks said of Clare in an interview with IndieWire. “It’s a really fun episode.”

Lloyd added that next episode is a “wonderful exploration” of how Clare got to cross to the other side of the wall, set against Quayle’s birthday party.

In the trailer for the episode, an enigmatic woman tells a young Clare to “shed the skin of [her] past.” “Grow a new one, thick with anger,” adds the lady, as flashback shots of young Clare at school and in an operating room display on screen.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Quayle tells Howard Prime (J.K. Simmons) that Clare is the mole they’re looking for. And much to Quayle’s surprise, Howard wants him to play along with Clare’s undercover mission. “We have the upper hand right now, OK? We can use this to our advantage,” Howard explains.

Meanwhile, Boniadi shared with IndieWire that she actually had no clue that her character was going to be revealed as a mole when she accepted the part.

“When I took the job, I only had three scripts,” Boniadi said. “They had the ten scripts, but I wasn’t given them before I took the job. I remember reading them and I said to Justin, ‘I’m not in the first episode. Who is this girl? Because she doesn’t seem very relevant. It was really my trust in Justin, when he said, ‘Trust me, Naz — she’s going to be an essential part of this story,’ which made me sign on. And he was absolutely right.”

“Counterpart” Season 1, episode 7, titled “The Sincerest Form of Flattery,” airs on Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. EST on Starz.