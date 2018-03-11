Ian and Emily find out about Indigo in the next episode of “Counterpart.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 8 of the Starz spy thriller, the aftermath of the Indigo discovery takes an emotional toll.

In the trailer for the hour, Ian (Nicholas Pinnock) is shocked when he learns from Emily (Olivia Williams) that Indigo is sending agents to the other side of the wall to replace their counterparts.

As revealed earlier in the season, a dispute among the board of directors of the Strategy Department within Dimension Two’s Office of Interchange resulted in the approval of a plan to exert quiet influence over Dimension One via a black ops program known internally as Indigo.

As seen in Season 1, episode 7, Indigo runs a school for sleeper agents in Dimension Two Potsdam. At the said school, children are chosen and taught to hate Dimension One and to blame them for The Flu that killed off seven percent of the human population in Dimension Two. These children are trained for years as soldiers, with the objective of being inserted into the lives of their Dimension One counterparts in order to carry out missions to damage their world’s parallel dimension.

The management of Dimension Two’s Office of Interchange wasn’t aware of the program, and that explains Ian’s surprised reaction when he learns that their dimension is sending people to the other side of the wall illegally.

Elsewhere in the next episode, Quayle (Harry Lloyd) grapples with his wife’s new identity. Last episode, Quayle got a confirmation from Clare (Nazanin Boniadi) herself that she isn’t the woman he fell in love with. Clare admitted to Quayle that she’s actually a sleeper agent from Dimension Two who was tasked to replace her Dimension One counterpart, Quayle’s real wife.

In the trailer for the next episode, Clare apologizes to Quayle for everything she’s done to him, but suggests that she, too, is a victim. “I’m sorry for what I’ve done to you, I really am,” Clare tells Quayle. “[But] I think it’s time you realize that we’re both trapped in this, you and me.”

Meanwhile, in a sneak peek for the episode, Howard (J.K. Simmons) asks Emily how she copes with the dreadful things that come with her job.

“How do you do this? How do you not get to you?” Howard asks Emily.

“You find ways to cope,” she answers. “[But] I didn’t say they are good ways.”

“Counterpart” Season 1, episode 8, titled “Love the Lie,” airs on Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. EDT on Starz.