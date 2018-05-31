Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid future is in doubt yet again after the Portuguese forward refused to commit to the Spanish capital club after their 13th Champions League triumph on May 26.

The 33-year-old is contracted to the Spanish club until the summer of 2021 but indicated he could leave the club this summer after Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in the final of the Champions League, earlier in the month.

Ronaldo has won the Champions League on four occasions since joining the club, while also winning the La Liga twice. He is revered by the supporters and the club and they are unlikely to allow a player that scored 44 goals in as many appearances, in all competitions, to leave the club.

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be interested in signing the Portugal international, but, Ronaldo’s mother Dolores Aveiro said, during a recent interview, that she would rather see him return to Manchester United if he left the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo’s journey to stardom began at Old Trafford where he won three Premier League titles and one Champions League, and his mother is hoping he chooses the Red Devils over other suitors.

"I like Paris," Aveiro said, as quoted on Spanish publication Sport. "I come every now and again. The last time was when my son received the Ballon d'Or. It was a great honor. When I arrived I was treated well by everyone.”

“Convince Cristiano to sign for PSG? To be honest, it wouldn't annoy me [if he did], but I would prefer him to return to Manchester United," she added.

It is unlikely Ronaldo will leave the European champions as it is not the first time he has been linked with a move away. Moreover, he has a release clause that is set at €1bn ($1.16bn) and there are very few teams in the world that can afford the wages he is on at the moment.

Meanwhile, there is another player that could be on his way out of Real this summer and that is Gareth Bale. The Welshman was bought by the Spanish club from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for a then world record fee of £85.3 million ($113 million).

The Real forward is said to be disillusioned with the lack of playing time under Zinedine Zidane and is keen to join a club where he will be able to play regularly. Bale started just two of their seven Champions League games this season and was a substitute even in the final as he came off the bench to score the winner.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Jose Mourinho’s United side are desperate to take Bale to Old Trafford this summer. The player also indicated he could leave, by admitting he will sit down with his agent to discuss his future in the coming weeks.

Bale is contracted to the Spanish giants until the summer of 2022 and United are likely to have to pay much more than the £85 million Real paid to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013.