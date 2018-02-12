Starting pitcher Yu Darvish has given a boost to the Chicago Cubs' World Series odds, though not by all that much.

After the New York Yankees acquired superstar slugger Giancarlo Stanton, the Cubs were listed at No. 7 among the contenders to win the World Series at 12/1 favorites. This week, the Cubs improved to the sixth-best odds at 10/1, according to Vegas Insider.

The Cubs still trail the Yankees (5/1), as well as the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers — both listed at 6/1. The Cleveland Indians and the Washington Nationals are both listed at 8/1.

Spring Training isn't even underway, so today's odds needs to be taken with a grain of salt, but it does provide some insight into how Las Vegas views the Darvish deal. The right-hander on Saturday was given a six-year contract for $126 million.

Again: Darvish to #Cubs, six years, $126M, pending physical, sources tell The Athletic. Chance to get to $150M range through incentives. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 10, 2018





But in January 2016, the Cubs were listed as the favorites to win the World Series at 4/1 odds and they did just that. In that offseason, the Arizona Diamondbacks signed free-agent right-hander Zack Greinke to a huge deal, and were given the 12th-best odds at 20/1. Arizona finished with a 69-93 record that season.

On Sunday, Chicago Tribune reporter Steve Rosenbloom expressed optimism about the Darvish deal.

"This year, then, at this point, I think we can say this: Ladies and gentlemen, your NL champion Chicago Cubs," Rosenbloom wrote.

"At least. Maybe it should be amended to call them World Series favorites."

Right now the Cubs have the third-best odds to reach the World Series at 9/2, trailing the Dodgers (5/2) and the Nationals (4/1).

Photo: Gettu

World Series Betting Odds (Vegas Insider)

New York Yankees, 5/1

Houston Astros, 6/1

Los Angeles Dodgers, 6/1

Cleveland Indians, 8/1

Washington Nationals, 8/1

Chicago Cubs, 10/1

Boston Red Sox, 12/1

Los Angeles Angels,20/1

New York Mets, 20/1

St. Louis Cardinals, 20/1

Arizona Diamondbacks, 25/1

Milwaukee Brewers, 25/1

San Francisco Giants, 25/1

Toronto Blue Jays, 25/1

Colorado Rockies, 33/1

Seattle Mariners, 33/1

Minnesota Twins, 50/1

Baltimore Orioles, 66/1

Tampa Bay Rays, 66/1

Texas Rangers, 66/1

Philadelphia Phillies, 80/1

Pittsburgh Pirates, 80/1

Atlanta Braves, 100/1

Chicago White Sox, 100/1

Kansas City Royals, 100/1

Oakland Athletics, 100/1

Cincinnati Reds, 125/1

San Diego Padres, 125/1

Detroit Tigers, 250/1

Miami Marlins, 250/1