“Dancing With the Stars” fans are frantically trying to guess what athletes would be signing up for the upcoming “Dancing With The Stars-Athletes” mini-season. Now, it appears host Tom Bergeron may have used his Twitter account to confirm and deny some of the reports that have surfaced regarding the installment’s cast.

So far, Olympians Adam Rippon, Tonya Harding, and Jennie Finch have all been reported as having signed on for the shortened season the show. Harding was a particularly buzzed-about name following the Oscar-nominated biopic about her life, “I, Tonya,” and a stint on the show is something that would go a long way to help her repair her tarnished reputation. While an explicit confirmation about her participation in the show has not been given, Bergeron seemed to hint it was true by replying to a tweet over the weekend asking him if he would be present at the official cast unveiling on “Good Morning America.”

In his reply, Bergeron hinted that Harding was going to be part of the show’s cast with a cheeky reference to the recent film.

Since then, he has also taken to his account to share more about the show, which has led to more speculation about potential athletes who were cast.

“Going over the lineup for our 4-week, All-Athletes @DancingABC ‘Seasonette’ ahead of Friday’s @GMA. They’re a perfect 10,” he wrote.

That tweet led to speculation from Gold Derby that he “perfect 10” comment was a reference to another Olympic athlete who could be participating in the competition, with the site wondering if gymnastics legend Nadia Comaneci, who earned the first perfect score of a 10 at the Olympics under the old scoring system (her success came when she was just 14 years old in 1976), had finally signed on to the show after years of expressing interest, but never having the time in her schedule.

The website noted that because the upcoming season only requires a four-week commitment from the cast, it would mean that Comaneci would finally be able to participate this time around.

However, Bergeron seems to have since dispelled the speculation about the gymnastics legend being on the show, with another tweet indicating she wasn’t a confirmed member of the cast.

Nada on Nadia _ https://t.co/7kfeH7pU2q — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) April 10, 2018

Fans will learn the official cast in a special announcement on “Good Morning America” on Friday, April 13. “Dancing With the Stars-Athletes” premieres Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

