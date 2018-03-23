It was already going to be a case which was dramatic and prone to chaos on the Friday, March 23 episode of "Days of Our Lives." However, following Lani's bombshell confession on the stand, turmoil of a different variety will break out in the courtroom during Gabi's murder trial instead.

Lani (Sal Stowers) was forced to take the stand in Gabi's (Camila Banus) murder trial because she was the detective who arrested her a second time for Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) murder, after she caught her disposing of evidence from the crime scene. Gabi had sworn to her that she had been framed on the NBC soap, and since she had recently learned that Lani had slept with Eli (Lamon Archey), tried asking her to look the other way and let her go. She hadn't done so, and now, under oath, she has been forced to admit why Gabi thought she would even do such a thing.

Naturally, her confession that she slept with Eli isn't going to go over well in the courtroom, especially since JJ (Casey Moss) is in attendance at the trial. He will immediately stand up to confront his fiancée, demanding answers about when she slept with another man, and why she lied to him about it. However, getting those answers will only lead to more heartbreak for JJ.

Lani will be forced to admit to sleeping with Eli on Christmas Eve, and that they opted not to tell JJ because of his stopped suicide attempt that night. Still, the news will enrage JJ greatly, and when Eli goes to try and explain himself as well, he will quickly find himself on the floor, as JJ's fists won't hesitate to connect with his face.

As that chaos breaks out, Lani may also find herself forced to admit to the other part of the story, the one that she and Eli are aware of, but Gabi and JJ are not. Lani is pregnant and had convinced Eli to allow her to pass the baby off as JJ's, claiming she had already been pregnant on the night they slept together. The news that he was going to be a father has helped transform JJ again and give him a new purpose in life. If he now learns that too was a lie, and he isn't going to be a dad anytime soon, it could send him down a dark path once more.

As for Gabi, she too could also become crushed by the news her boyfriend is expecting a child with someone else, and it could damage how secure she feels about his support as she tries to beat the charges against her as well.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

Photo: NBC