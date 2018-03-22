She's the only suspect and there is a significant amount of evidence that suggests she committed a murder—even though she didn't. Still, despite her insistence that she is innocent, Gabi will find herself in court as her trial begins on the Thursday, March 22 episode of "Days of Our Lives."

After a woman who looked like her from the back was seen on DiMera Security footage the night of Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) murder, Gabi (Camila Banus) became the prime suspect in the crime. Things got worse for her when the coat featured in the video, as well as the lid of the urn that was used to smash Andre's head in, wound up in her bag on the NBC soap. She was then caught trying to dispose of the evidence—which seemed to seal her fate when it came to being accused of the crime.

Now, she will head to court, as those who love and care about her hope that Justin (Wally Kurth) can prove her innocence. However, things seem bleak because while they all do believe that she didn't commit the crime, they've been unable to find the mystery woman, who they believe is connected to Stefan (Tyler Christopher), and could answer all of their questions about the murder.

Unfortunately, they are unlikely to find her, because she is currently with Stefan in Hong Kong—and is none other than Abigail (Marci Miller). However, Abigail doesn't know she's there, and has no idea that she was involved in the murder, because this dark-haired version of her is her more sinister alter personality--"Gabby."

"Gabby" has formed a bond with Stefan, especially after she forced him to plant the evidence of the murder on the real Gabi. She has since seemingly taken over Abigail's life, and has been pretending to be her by removing her wig when she's around people who don't know she exists. When Stefan said he was going to Hong Kong and taking Abigail with him, "Gabby" convinced Chad (Billy Flynn) to let her go as a means of finding out the truth behind the murder. Now, she is with him in the foreign city, and they are potentially growing a stronger bond than ever before.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.

