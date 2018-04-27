Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury credited Deontay Wilder as a major reason why he made his return to boxing.

Fury shocked the world when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko via unanimous decision in November 2015 to win the World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organization (WBO), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) heavyweight titles.

The unbeaten Briton ultimately relinquished his titles the following year due to a failed drug test and depression issues. In addition, his boxing license was stripped as Fury notably gained a large amount of weight in his time away from the ring.

However, the 29-year-old got his act together and started hitting the gym before getting cleared in December last year to fight again. He will now return to action on June 9 in his hometown of Manchester where he will fight an opponent yet to be named, though it is expected to be a tune-up.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday, Fury revealed how current World Boxing Council (WBC) champion Wilder and his jibes motivated him further to make his comeback, with the duo previously pegged to fight each other in 2016.

Photo: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

"I can't say how delighted I am," Fury said, as quoted on ESPN. "It was Deontay Wilder who spurred me on where he said I couldn't do it, couldn't return. He said Tyson Fury is done. I can have a hand tied behind my back and beat Wilder."

"I was walking my dog along the canal and I looked at myself and thought 'you fat pig'. I felt like jumping in and drowning myself. The fire is back now. I'm ready to fight today, tomorrow, whenever," he said. "Every time I went to the pub and had 10 pints I thought, 'yes, I want to fight now' but I didn't. I'm in a very, very good place. I feel fully focused. Fit, strong and fast. I needed that time to off to recoup and rest. A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter. The two years out helped me, I never had a break since starting as a child."

The "Gypsy King" also commented on the American's recent $50 million offer to Anthony Joshua for a heavyweight title unification clash. The contest would not only be the biggest potential fight in boxing right now but would see the winner make history as the only fighter to hold all the major heavyweight titles in the WBA, WBO, IBF and WBC belts.

Fury is down to see it as he hopes "AJ" accepts the offer.

"I hope they fight, I hope they fight each other," Fury told iFL TV, as quoted on Give Me Sport. "Knock lumps off each other as well, be good won't it? Good entertainment for the boxing fans and for the paying customer."

"Because I am sick of paying for rubbish fights on pay-per-view, aren't you? Twenty quid for some idiot to go over in a round, just no good. I want to see two fellas punch blood and snot out of each other and I believe Wilder and Joshua will do that. And I hope they earn 150 million not 40 million, that's chump change ain't it?" he said.