Bungie will work on a new game with Chinese tech company NetEase. However, the developer clarified that it not abandoning “Destiny 2” because of its newly formed partnership.

On Friday, Bungie announced via a blog post its newest partnership with NetEase, an internet technology company providing online services in China. “Today, we’re excited to announce that we’ve entered into a new partnership with NetEase to help use explore new directions,” Bungie wrote.

According to Bungie, the team-up will be advantageous for its team. “With their industry expertise, they’ll empower us to build new worlds and invite players, new and old, to join us there. They’ll help us support separate teams inside Bungie to bring our newest ambitions to life.”

Because Bungie will be developing a new IP with NetEase, fans may be wondering if this will affect the development of “Destiny 2” or the “Destiny” video game franchise as a whole. The developer has assured fans that nothing will change at all.

“If you’re a player of ‘Destiny,’ this news won’t impact the hobby you’ve come to know,” Bungie explained. “‘Destiny’ is an experience that will grow for many years to come. We’ll continue to work with our partners at Activision to foster this global community and turn new players from all over the world into Guardians.”

Bungie added that its commitment to developing the world of “Destiny” is not diminished by the new partnership. It also teased fans that it has “exciting plans” for the “Destiny” franchise and they will be discussed in the coming weeks.

Bungie also shared its new long-term goal, which is “to become an entertainment company that sustains many worlds simultaneously – ‘Destiny’ and new worlds to come.”

Meanwhile, NetEase CEO and director William Ding told Business Insider what he thinks of the partnership. “Bungie and NetEase share the same vision and ambition to deliver incredible experiences to millions of players all around the globe. We are excited to partner with Bungie as they transform from a single franchise development team into a global, multi-franchise entertainment studio,” Ding said.

Aside from the “Destiny” franchise, Bungie is also known for developing a number of games including “Marathon,” “Oni,” “Myth” and “Halo,” among others.

Photo: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay