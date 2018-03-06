Popular video game developer Blizzard Entertainment has released several massive hits over the years, between “World of Warcraft,” “Diablo III” and “Overwatch.”

However, the company has not released a game on a Nintendo platform in nearly 20 years. According to a new report from Eurogamer, that may change in the near future.

Eurogamer’s sources confirmed a long-standing rumor that “Diablo III” would come to Nintendo Switch, with an official reveal “several months off.” They could not confirm if the new version of the game would come with the game’s “Reaper of Souls” and “Rise of the Necromancer” expansion packs, but it would seem likely based on precedent. When “Diablo III” came to PS4 and Xbox One, it came with “Reaper of Souls” by default.

The internet rumor mill started churning at the end of February when the Blizzard Twitter account tweeted a video of a demonic light switch being flipped on and off, in keeping with the aesthetic of the “Diablo” games. Many quickly realized that it was a tease for “Diablo III” on Switch.

However, Blizzard told Polygon that people should not get their hopes up too much. The company said it was a “fun community engagement piece” and was not a precursor to a game announcement. According to Eurogamer’s sources, that was not true.

“Diablo III” originally launched all the way back in 2012 and is still strongly supported by Blizzard in 2018, with regular updates adding new content for players to see. The game has been incredibly successful for Blizzard, hitting 30 million units sold in 2015. Since it is already available on Xbox 360, PS3, Xbox One and PS4, it will likely require a minimal amount of work to bring to Switch.

Blizzard cut its teeth in the studio’s early days developing for Nintendo platforms, but the company has not supported those consoles since 2000’s “Starcraft 64.” The ill-fated “Starcraft: Ghost” would have been released for Nintendo Gamecube, but that version was scrapped before the game was canceled entirely.

Photo: Blizzard Entertainment