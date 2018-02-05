Kylie Jenner was surrounded by close family and friends throughout her pregnancy but noticeably missing in her newly released baby video was her father, Caitlyn Jenner.

After months of speculation, the 20-year-old confirmed her pregnancy on Sunday and announced the birth of her baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kylie shared a lengthy Instagram post revealing her baby girl arrived on Feb. 1, and shortly after, shared a video featuring the past 9 months where she took a step away from the spotlight to enjoy her pregnancy in private.

Although paparazzi couldn’t get many shots of Jenner or her baby bump, the “Life of Kylie Star” had her own cameras on hand to accompany her and document her journey throughout her first pregnancy.

Several familiar faces were featured in Jenner’s video, including her best friend Jordyn Woods, mother Kris Jenner, her sister Kendall Jenner, and half-siblings Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian.

However, Caitlyn failed to make an appearance in the intimate video, and it seems she also missed her grandchild’s birth.

According to the Daily Mail, Caitlyn was in Dublin, Ireland when her youngest welcomed her first child.

Rather than being by Kylie’s side in California on Feb. 1, the former Olympian was being honored at the Xposé Benefit Beauty Awards. Caitlyn was presented with the Beauty Icon award, which celebrates inspirational individuals throughout the fashion, entertainment and beauty industry.

Although Caitlyn wasn’t at the hospital to be by Kylie’s side, there is a possibility she could have called her daughter to check in with her.

In Kylie’s baby video, the star’s sister, Kendall, couldn’t be at the hospital in person, but FaceTimed her sibling so she could see everything that was going on in the delivery room.

The video also featured special moments where Kylie bonded with Scott’s family members, sharing pictures and videos of her doctor’s visits.

Not long after Kylie’s baby announcement, the lip kit maven’s family and friends began to post their well-wishes across social media and congratulated the star on the birth of her baby girl.

However, Caitlyn has yet to acknowledge her daughter’s pregnancy or the birth of her grandchild.

Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images