With the due date of Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancy reportedly coming up, the star has allegedly made a major decision regarding her baby’s name.

The 20-year-old star, who is expecting her first child with Travis Scott, has been keeping a low profile, but insiders revealed Jenner has chosen a name for her baby girl.

Although sources told People Jenner “has a baby name” picked out, fans shouldn’t expect her on a magazine cover posing alongside her newborn once she gives birth. “She is not selling baby pictures,” an insider said.

In December, Jenner sources hinted the star was coming close to landing on a baby name. “Kylie has a favorite name for her baby girl, but isn’t sharing,” the insider told the publication at the time.

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Image

The star has been spending a majority of her pregnancy preparing for the arrival of her daughter, and although her baby has not been born yet, Jenner has already called on her older siblings to help her prepare for life as a mom.

Sources told People that the “Life of Kylie” star “is really open to advice” from her sisters who have children, particularly Kourtney Kardashian.

“She’s always been closest to [Khloé Kardashian], but this pregnancy has helped her bond with Kourtney,” the insider revealed.

The eldest Kardashian, who has three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, actively shares parenting tips on her mobile app, and Jenner admires her sister’s techniques. “She thinks Kourtney is an amazing hands-on mom, and that’s how she wants to be.”

Since rumors of her pregnancy began to circulate in September, Jenner has taken a step back from living her life in the spotlight. The Kylie Cosmetics founder would frequently post selfies on Snapchat, Twitter and Instagram but stopped sharing regular updates with fans.

However, those close to the star believe her break from Hollywood has been beneficial for her pregnancy. “Being out of the spotlight has helped Kylie prepare for the baby, but she is also thinking about her life after giving birth.”

“She will take things as they come, but she’s excited to get back out there and have fun again,” a source added.

Jenner is expected to welcome her baby girl sometime this month.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images