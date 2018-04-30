A Georgia doctor accused of making terroristic threats was arrested Thursday after allegedly throwing objects and threatening harm against her employees.

Dr. Marian Antoinette Patterson allegedly told members of her staff that she would "slit" their throats, according to a license suspension order obtained by WALB, an NBC affiliate in Albany, Georgia.

Deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office reportedly visited Patterson’ practice in Valdosta on Feb. 21 after reports of a disturbance.

Patterson berated her employees, repeatedly yelling that she would "slit their throats" and told one staff member that she would "cut her head off and roll it down the hallway," in front of her children, police said.

The doctor reportedly threw a catalog, prescription bottles and a reflex hammer, which caused damage to a wall in the office, according to authorities. Another employee told police that Patterson grabbed hold of their arm and tried to prevent them from exiting the office.

After authorities investigated the incident, warrants were issued for Patterson’s arrest. The doctor turned herself into Lowndes County Jail on Thursday evening and has been released on bond as of Monday. She was charged with three counts of terroristic threats and false imprisonment.

The Georgia Composite Medical Board (GCMB) on March 5 suspended Patterson's license to practice medicine. The board cited the incident on Feb. 21. in their report and said they also received allegations that the doctor had been "under the influence while at the practice."

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said that the doctor’s behavior might have stemmed from personal issues.

"It’s unfortunate, there’s some factors in her life that brought about some emotional problems I feel like,” Paulk told WALB. "I hope this is something she can put behind her, because she has a lot of patients, a lot of people that trust her as their doctor, and it’s just one of those things that I hope she can work through."

Patterson obtained her license to practice medicine in the state of Georgia in 1996. She graduated from Valdosta State University in 1995 with a Bachelor of Science and has been a family physician in South Georiga for 27 years.

Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images