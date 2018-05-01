Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been dating for quite some time, and it appears the 24-year-old has managed to form a special relationship with the children his girlfriend shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Bendjima accompanied Kardashian and two of her children, Mason, 8, and Penelope, 5, for a meal over the weekend, where he did his best to help the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star enjoy the outing with her kids.

Sources told Us Weekly the four grabbed lunch at Nobu Malibu on Saturday. “They sat at a table outside and at first, Penelope was refusing to get in her chair. Kourtney didn’t really do that much about it and let Penelope sit on the floor for a while,” an onlooker revealed.

At the table, Kardashian’s son was reportedly more interested in his iPad rather than what was going on around him.

Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

“Eventually, Penelope sat on Kourtney’s lap and cried for a second and then got in her seat. Younes seemed fatherly with the kids and was trying little tactics to get Mason to look up from the iPad and for Penelope to get in her chair,” the eyewitness added.

The source went on to reveal Bendjima and Mason had an in-depth conversation about the boy’s dental history. “Younes was talking to Mason about him losing teeth and then the topic of braces came up and Mason said he didn’t want to get braces. Kourtney said that after he does, his teeth will be beautiful.”

Kardashian and Bendjima reportedly started dating in December 2016 after meeting two months earlier. Although her former beau, Disick, appeared to have issues with her new relationship, he eventually began dating Sofia Richie.

The model is no stranger to spending time with her boyfriend’s kids and even joined them on vacation in March. Richie, along with Disick, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, 3, flew to Mexico, where they enjoyed a relaxing getaway.

“Scott and Sofia flew in on Monday evening on a private jet to Cabo with his kids and another couple. They’ve been spending their days by the pool relaxing and enjoying the warm weather. Scott’s kids have stayed busy with lots of swimming and playing in the water,” an insider told E! News at the time.

Disick and Richie began dating in September 2017, after initially denying rumors of a romance.

Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images