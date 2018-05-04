“The Hills” alum Doug Reinhardt has broken his silence following the arrest of his wife, Natalie Sutton, in connection with the reported domestic violence that took place last Friday.

Reinhardt, 33, took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he is now doing well in the presence of his family. “When times get tough it’s always nice to know you have a great family by your side,” he captioned a snap he took with his father in Newport Beach, California.

Many of Reinhardt’s fans and followers left him positive comments. “Saw on TMZ what happened. Family never leaves your side. Sending you healing thoughts and prayers,” one wrote. “Sorry to hear about your [soon to be ex] wife going ham on you dude. Hope you get out of this whole thing with limited bruises,” another commented.

Reinhardt’s lawyer, Marty Singer, was reached for comment by Us Weekly, but he only has this to say for now, “As a result of the pending criminal proceeding of Natalie Sutton’s violent assault and battery of Doug Reinhardt, there will be no comment by Mr. Reinhardt at this time.”

The former reality TV personality made headlines this week after TMZ exposed that he was allegedly assaulted by his wife with one of his metal crutches in Paradise Valley, Arizona. At the time of the incident, Reinhardt was on the mend for after an ACL operation.

Sutton reportedly swung the metal crutch and targeted Reinhardt’s head and his healing knee hours after they went out to eat dinner together. Sutton was reportedly drunk when she went ballistic. An injured and bloodied Reinhardt called the cops and his wife was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning.

As previously reported, Sutton was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with a class 1 misdemeanor charge for criminal damage and a class 1 misdemeanor charge for assault. She was released shortly after.

Reinhardt filed for divorce on Monday. He and Sutton got married in October last year. Prior to Sutton, Reinhardt dated Paris Hilton and Amanda Bynes. He was also previously engaged to his co-star, Allie Lutz.

Photo: Getty Images/Gustavo Caballero