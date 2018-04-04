Kristin Cavallari has recently revealed the reason behind the cancellation of “The Hills” reboot. She has also opened up about her husband Jay Cutler’s career.

On Tuesday, Cavallari sat down for an interview on Sirius XM’s “The Jenny McCarthy Show,” and among the topics she discussed with the show host was the termination of the supposed reunion project for her and her “The Hills” co-stars.

According to Cavallari, she was willing to do the reboot of their hit reality series, which ran from May 2006 to July 2010. Unfortunately, the reunion will no longer happen because two cast members bowed out of the project.

“Truth be told, they were trying to get us all together,” the 31-year-old television personality said. She went on to say that the plug was pulled on the reboot when “two people pulled out.” McCarthy, who was intrigued by Cavallari’s revelation, then asked if the latter was referring to Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag. But Cavallari shut down the inquiry by saying “No comment.”

When McCarthy said that she would be surprised if it was really Pratt and Montag who backed out of the reunion, Cavallari caved in and confirmed that it was the married couple who led to the cancellation of the reboot, as reported by People.

Cavallari also clarified that the couple had a “specific reason” for not doing the project. McCarthy then asked if the reason has to do with “God.” To this, Cavallari responded, “No, they have another contract so they’re not able to do it. I’m spilling the beans today.”

When blogger and columnist Perez Hilton heard about Cavallari’s interview, he quickly took to Twitter to alert Pratt and Montag, tweeting, “This is NOT what @SpencerPratt and @HeidiMontag told me when I was on their podcast! What gives????” Montag then responded, “Like @KristinCav said it’s a contract thing… we want one!”

Meanwhile, Cavallari has also opened up about her husband’s career during the same interview. The fashion designer said that even though it is not official yet, she strongly believes that Cutler is already done with NFL.

“I think he’s done. It’s not official. But yeah,” Cavallari told McCarthy. She then noted that her 34-year-old husband does have “a few offers on the table,” but he is still trying to figure out his next professional move.

From the looks of things, Cavallari is hoping for Cutler to just retire already, according to TMZ. She said that for years he’s been working even on weekends as an NFL player, so she now wants him to spend his Sundays with their family.

Photo: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF