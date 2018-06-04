Drake won’t be releasing a response to Pusha T’s diss track, “The Story of Adidon.” This is what Rap-A-Lot Records CEO James Prince revealed over the weekend.

Prince stopped by at DTLR Radio on Saturday and spoke with radio personalities Fadam Got da Juice and DJ Reddz about Drake’s beef with Pusha T. He revealed that after learning about the diss track, he called Drake and told him he should stand down.

Drake already recorded a diss track to respond to Pusha T, but it looks like the song won’t see the light of the day. TMZ claims Prince doesn’t want Drake to stoop to Pusha T’s level and ruin his mainstream reputation.

In “The Story of Adidon,” Pusha T attacks Drake personally by going after the latter’s mother, father and even OVO producer Noah “40” Shebib, who has collaborated with Drake on more than one occasion. Pusha T also raps about Drake’s alleged son with porn star Sophie Brussaux, who is believed to be named Adonis.

Pusha T has another diss track, called “Infrared.” The song was the one that pushed Drake to release “Duppy Freestyle,” which was his response to Pusha T’s accusations that he still uses ghostwriters.

While Drake is now taking the high road, Pusha T continues to instigate the former to clap back. When the GOOD Music President appeared at Governors Ball this past weekend, he grabbed the chance to destroy Drake onstage by performing “Infrared” in front of a huge crowd, according to AllHipHop.

Amid Drake and Pusha T’s beef, Kanye West seemingly voiced a call for peace between his fellow hop hop artists. “I’ve never been about beef / I’m about love / lines were crossed / and it’s not good for anyone / so this is dead now,” Kim Kardashian’s husband wrote on Twitter.

Even though West’s tweet did not mention Drake of Pusha T, it can be assumed that he is acting as the peacemaker between the two artists. This is in spite of the fact that he is the producer of Pusha T’s latest album, which contains “Infrared,” as per Page Six.

