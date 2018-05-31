Following the release of Pusha-T’s diss record “The Story of Adidon,” in which he alleged Drake was secretly a father, many have speculated whether the “Nice For What” artist has a son. A new report claims Drake has been financially supporting his alleged baby mama since learning about her pregnancy.

In Pusha-T’s song, the rapper claims Drake has been a “deadbeat” dad and has hidden the son, Adonis, he has with Sophie Brussaux. “Love that baby, respect that girl. Forget she’s a porn star, let her be your world,” the artist raps in the diss record.

Although Drake has not confirmed whether the child is his, anonymous sources close to the “Duppy Freestyle” rapper revealed he has been a constant provider for Brussaux’s son before he was even born.

Insiders told TMZ Drake gives consistent financial support to Brussaux to make sure she lives comfortably. The rapper reportedly took care of the woman during her pregnancy and has continued to provide her with financial stability following her son’s birth.

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Even though Drake plans to take a DNA test to confirm whether he is the child’s father, he already believes there is a chance the little boy could be his offspring.

News of Brussaux’s pregnancy surfaced in May 2017, when the former porn star hired a lawyer to go after Drake for child support, alleging he was the father of her baby.

Brussaux also claimed to have text messages which documented the rapper encouraging her to get an abortion. “This woman has a very questionable background,” a rep for Drake told TMZ at the time.

“She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant. These claims have always proven to be unfounded. If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child,” the statement continued.

Drake has yet to respond to Pusha-T’s follow up diss record with a track of his own. Sources allege the “God’s Plan” rapper has been in the studio working on an EP, on which he planned to address the rumors regarding his son.

Although it is unclear whether the Young Money artist will follow through with his initial idea, Drake is expected to release his new album, “Scorpion,” on June 28.

Photo: Aaron M. Sprecher/AFP/Getty Images