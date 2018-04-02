Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has opened up about the lowest point in his life after his mother Ata tried to commit suicide. The Hollywood actor also revealed that he secretly battled depression for years.

In a recent interview with the Express, the 45-year-old actor shared what happened when he reached the most difficult point in his life. “I reached a point where I didn’t want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly,” Johnson said after recalling his mother’s suicide attempt.

According to Johnson, they were on the Interstate 65 in Nashville when his mother got out of the car and walked into oncoming vehicles. Fortunately, Johnson was quick enough to pull his mother off the road and away from the swerving big rigs and cars.

The “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star shared that Ata does not have any recollection of her suicide attempt, but he thinks it’s for the best that she doesn’t have any memory of the harrowing incident.

Johnson has admitted that he could have become suicidal like his mother when his dream of becoming a professional football player was shattered. Add to that the pain of the breakup he had with his girlfriend back then.

The actor said that he was fortunate enough to have found the inner strength to carry on. He went on to be a wrestling superstar before becoming a full-fledged actor back in 2000. “We both healed but we’ve always got to do our best to pay attention when other people are in pain,” he said.

Johnson also encouraged everyone to extend their helping hand to whoever is in need, especially those who are battling depression and struggling with their mental health. “We have to help them through it and remind them they are not alone.”

Last year, Johnson reached out to television presenter Davina McCall following the latter’s separation from her husband of 17 years. “She is going through a difficult time at the moment, so my advice to her is to just keep on going. I’ve been there, I have been in a dark place, and if there’s one thing she needs it is to talk things out, because nobody should be suffering in silence,” he was quoted as saying by Page Six.

Photo: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images