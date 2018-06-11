As the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) gets underway, high-profile video game publishers like Electronic Arts, Microsoft and Bethesda have already made some announcements about upcoming games. By the end of Monday, Square Enix, Sony and Ubisoft are expected to do the same.

But what about Nintendo?

The venerable gaming giant will also have a presence at E3 and is set to premiere several new games this week. Nintendo will host a Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday at noon ET where it will share its biggest upcoming games for Nintendo Switch.

It can be seen on Nintendo’s website, as well as the company’s YouTube and Twitch channels. It will be a relatively short, pre-recorded video, rather than a two-hour live stage presentation like Sony and Microsoft usually do at E3.

Are you ready?! Make sure to tune in tomorrow at 9am PT for the Nintendo Direct: #E32018 to get a look at #NintendoSwitch games for 2018, including Super #SmashBros!







Watch live here: https://t.co/7Kiz5KBOkF pic.twitter.com/MODt5YlGhC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 11, 2018

The biggest game Nintendo will show is the still-untitled “Super Smash Bros.,” the fifth iteration of the long-running multiplayer fighting game franchise. As usual, it promises to bring together characters from the Nintendo pantheon and beyond to compete in single-player, multiplayer and online settings.

All that's known is that it features characters from Nintendo’s “Splatoon” series. Whether it is a brand new game or an enhanced version of the 2014 edition of “Super Smash Bros.” is a matter of speculation. It will launch on Nintendo Switch this holiday season.

Aside from that, Nintendo could potentially show more of “Metroid Prime 4.” It was revealed at E3 last year as the first game in the popular “Metroid Prime” series since 2007. At the time, all Nintendo showed was a logo, but a year later, there might be more to reveal.

Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Nintendo of America

Nintendo could also talk more about “Yoshi” and “Fire Emblem,” two Switch entries of a long-running series that were previously teased for 2018 but have not gotten actual titles or release dates yet. Fans should not rule out the return of “Animal Crossing” either, considering Nintendo launched a mobile game in the series in October.

A leaked document from earlier this month hinted that Nintendo will also announce several third-party partnerships for Switch at E3. Those could include popular games like “Fortnite” and “Dragon Ball FighterZ.”