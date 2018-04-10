Two days after Kendra Wilkinson filed for divorce from estranged husband Hank Baskett, the ex-couple reunited to attend their daughter Alijah’s soccer game last weekend. Sources who spotted the two shared that they put on a united front for their child.

On Sunday, the former Playboy model, 32, and the ex-NFL player, 35, were spotted at their three-year-old daughter’s soccer game. Insiders who personally saw Wilkinson and Baskett said they kept things civil and acted as if nothing happened between them.

“They put on a good front and smiled and laughed, watching Alijah play soccer,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. The source also noted how light the atmosphere was between the ex-couple. “They all seemed pretty happy and relaxed. Hank’s parents were with them. Kendra drove Alijah and Hank drove with Hank Jr. and his parents,” the eyewitness said.

Another source said that there wasn’t a lot of interaction between Wilkinson and Baskett, but this could be due to the fact that the latter was doing some coaching duties during the game. “Overall, there was not a ton of interaction between Kendra and Hank, but the two seem to be trying their best at coparenting and making it work, staying focused on the kids,” the source said.

The united front did not end at the soccer field as one source disclosed that the entire family headed to get frozen yogurt after the game. They also visited a fish pond at the time. The source singled out how Baskett’s parents seemed to not have a problem with what Wilkinson did days before.

“Kendra and Hank took the kids to Menchie’s in Calabasas on Sunday afternoon,” an insider gushed to E! News. “[The family] stopped to throw pennies into the fountain and make wishes. Kendra seemed a little bit somber and had her head down. But she was chatting with Hank and smiling when the kids talked to her.”

Wilkinson filed for divorce from Baskett last Friday, April 6. The two tied the knot in June 2009. During their marriage, they have been gifted with two children: daughter Alijah and son Hank IV, who turned eight last December.

Photo: Getty Images/Isaac Brekken