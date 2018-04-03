Kendra Wilkinson is reportedly putting an end to her marriage with Hank Baskett for their kids. The former Playboy Playmate has also dropped a hint on social media that she may have already filed for divorce from the ex-NFL player.

An insider familiar with what Wilkinson, 32, is going through disclosed to Us Weekly on Monday that the mother of two is putting her children’s best interests at heart that’s why she is divorcing their father. “The decision was made for her kids,” the source said before adding that she does not want Hank IV, 8, and Alijah May, 4, to grow up in an unhealthy environment. “She wants them to be in a healthy environment and that’s why she decided to go through with this.”

The source clarified that Baskett, 35, did not do anything to their kids to cause Wilkinson to think this way. “Hank didn’t do anything specific to the kids to make this happen,” the source said. It’s just that the couple’s problems have been piling up for some time now and their marriage has been on the rocks for a while now.

Earlier on Monday, Wilkinson strongly hinted the end of the road for her and Baskett’s married life via social media. “Today will be the saddest, scariest day of my life,” the “Sliding Into Home” author wrote on Twitter. “Today I will have to be the strongest I’ve ever been. Today, my rebirth begins.”

Wilkinson then poured her heart out in an Instagram story, saying, “Ten years. I did everything I could. I wasn’t good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him.” While breaking down in tears, she added, “I believed him forever. I really did. Guess it’s just not meant to be. I’m so scared. I have to get strong for my kids.”

A little later, Wilkinson shared a photo that unarguably indicated she may have already filed the papers for her divorce. The snap shows a formal space with a long wooden table and multiple office chairs. People reports that the room in the picture could be an attorney’s office and Wilkinson’s “Here we go” caption was her way of confirming that she’s finally filed for divorce from Baskett.

Wilkinson and Baskett tied the knot in 2009 at the Playboy Mansion. Baskett got into a controversy in 2014 when his affair with a transgender model was publicized. At the time, Wilkinson was pregnant with daughter Alijah. Despite the scandal, the two remained committed to each other and even tried their best to make their relationship work. They even went on “Marriage Boot Camp” in hopes of saving their marriage.

Photo: Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment