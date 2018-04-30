Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team’s CEO and team principal Toto Wolff is confident Lewis Hamilton will remain with the team beyond the 2018 season despite the team and driver yet to agree on a new deal.

The four-time Formula 1 Drivers’ world champion is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to sign a new deal despite both parties continually stating their commitment to each other.

Mercedes’ non-executive chairman Niki Lauda recently revealed that an agreement in principle is in place with the driver, but it was taking time to finalize the deal. The Silver Arrows team's poor start to the season had given rise to speculation regarding Hamilton’s future in the team.

It was being suggested that the Briton was waiting to see if the reigning champions were still top dogs in the paddock or if the tide had swung toward Ferrari, who have won the opening two races of the season. The Italian team also look to have the fastest car on the grid at the moment, but it could change as the European leg of the season gets underway with the Spanish Grand Prix on May 13.

Photo: REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Hamilton dismissed speculation and confirmed his future is with Mercedes and Wolff echoed his statements by giving the clearest indication that a deal will be agreed sooner rather than later. It is being reported that he will join Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel as one of the top earners in the sport when he signs his new deal.

"We haven’t talked now for a few days, a few weeks, because it was so intense in getting our act together with the team and all our priority has been concentrated on that. This is what we do,” Wolff said after Mercedes and Hamilton won their first race of the season at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"But we are very well aligned with what we expect from each other in the future and it’s just finding the time to sit down,” the Mercedes chief added.

Meanwhile, Hamilton has called on Mercedes to hand teammate Valtteri Bottas a new deal owing to his consistent performances this season. The Finn has outperformed his more illustrious teammate in the last two races, but was unfortunate on both occasions not to take the win.

The former Williams driver is also out of contract at the end of the season, but the team is in no hurry to secure his future at the moment. They are waiting to see if he can challenge Hamilton on a consistent basis this season before making a decision on his future.

Bottas has been Vettel’s closest challenger in the last two races and was two-laps away from a win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday. He was leading the race and was favorite to win before suffering a right rear puncture.

Hamilton was the beneficiary of his misfortune, but the British driver paid tribute to his teammate after his win. The reigning champion was late to the podium and revealed later that he sought out Bottas to offer some words of encouragement as the former McLaren driver is no stranger to being in a similar situation.

"At the time I didn't have the time to be emotional for him — I was just thinking about bringing it home. But the reason I was delayed on the podium is because I came back here [to the Mercedes motorhome],” Hamilton said.

“He had put on a great race, and I think he just drove exceptionally well as he did in the last race. I think he's really, more so than ever, earning his place here and I think the team should be really happy with him. I know how difficult it is when you have days like that when you think you're going to win and it gets taken away. Just out of respect, I thought I'd try and lift him up a little bit,” the Briton added.