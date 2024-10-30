Children in Des Moines, Iowa, will be able to go trick-or-treating in costume on Halloween night for the first time in decades.

Iowa's capital celebrates Beggar's Night on the night before Halloween, during which children dress up in costumes and go door-to-door trick or treating. However, officials have postponed trick or treating to the following day, Halloween day, due to predicted inclement weather.

"To my knowledge, it has never been moved or canceled since it was established after Halloween in 1938," Assistant City Manager Jen Schulte told AP News. "However, the safety of our residents, families and children is always our top priority and led to the change in this year's scheduled Beggars' Night."

Beggars' Night, which only runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. the day before Halloween, became a tradition decades ago as state officials attempted to curb 'hooliganism' in pursuit of safer fun for children. A former city parks director suggested preponing the practice of trick or treating to a day before Halloween in order to reduce the risk of vandalism.

"I didn't realize we were that much of an anomaly because for us, this is normal," said Des Moine resident and costume show owner Debbie Westphal Swander. "We're going to be in sync at least for this year with the way the event is celebrated everywhere else."

"The big picture for me is, it's absolutely about the kids. That's the most important thing," she continued.