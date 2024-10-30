One of the most common offenses committed by New Yorkers is now legal.

New York City has officially legalized jaywalking, allowing pedestrians to cross streets outside crosswalks or against traffic signals.

While pedestrians may now cross anywhere, they are still required to yield to traffic with the right of way and could face civil liability in accidents.

The law took effect after Mayor Eric Adams chose not to act on it within 30 days, following the City Council's approval, according to the Associated Press.

Council Member Mercedes Narcisse, a Brooklyn Democrat who sponsored the legislation, said it addresses racial disparities in enforcement, as over 90 percent of jaywalking tickets had previously been issued to Black and Latino residents.

"Let's be real, every New Yorker jaywalks," Narcisse said to the Associated Press. "People are simply trying to get where they need to go. Laws that penalize common behaviors for everyday movement shouldn't exist, especially when they unfairly impact communities of color."

She said officers agreed with the decision, citing how they could spend their time doing other police tasks.

In New York City, jaywalking laws have been official since 1958 and carried a fine of up to $250.

This change aligns with other states such as California, Nevada, and Virginia that have decriminalized jaywalking. California, in particular, faced national scrutiny and accusations of police brutality after nine Stockton officers arrested one teen for jaywalking in 2015.

In Austin, instead of issuing a citation, a police officer attempted to violently arrest a jaywalking man leading to the suspect freeing himself and prompting an investigation of using excessive force.

The Legal Aid Society praised the law.

"We will closely monitor implementation to ensure that the NYPD fully follows the spirit and intent of this needed reform," it said on X.