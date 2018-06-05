An obituary shared by a family went viral as it scathingly attacked the woman who died at the age of 80. Kathleen Dehmlow died Thursday in Springfield, Minnesota, but her family will not miss her.

According to her obituary in the Redwood Falls Gazette, she was not a very good person as she abandoned her children for her husband's brother. The obituary stated that she married Dennis Dehmlow in 1957, and the couple had two children, Gina and Jay.

She betrayed her husband and five years after marriage, "she became pregnant by her husband's brother Lyle Dehmlow and moved to California... She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay, who were then raised by her parents in Clements, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Schunk," the obituary read.

"She passed away on May 31, 2018 in Springfield and will now face judgment. She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her," the obituary added.

The unusual obituary quickly went viral on Twitter and many users shared the tweet. One tweet featuring the death notice received more than 20,000 likes.

One user reacted to the obituary saying: "Do the right thing. Your kids will write your obituary." Another wrote: "To say the least, this obituary seems honest."

However, some users were upset with the obituary and slammed the Redwood Falls Gazette for publishing it.‏

"Look at what was published in the Redwood Falls Gazette... I can't believe how hateful people can be RIP," a user wrote on Facebook, while another said: "Omg. Why would they even let this be published! What has this world come to! So horrible!"

