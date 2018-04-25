A Spanish farmer is taking the internet by storm after her picture went viral on social networking sites owing to her eerie resemblance to President Donald Trump.

Dolores Leis Antelo from La Coruna, a port city in Spain, sat down with the region’s local newspaper La Voz de Galicia on April 19 to speak about life on the farm after which someone shared her image on social media sites.

As soon as the picture of Antelo — who was dubbed the “Donald Trump of the Costa da Morte" by the daily —​ went viral, a lot of users on Twitter shared the picture and came up with hilarious reactions. Antelo’s picture has been re-tweeted more than 5,000 times.

One Twitter user wrote, “With this answer; I think I just won the weirdest game of "CLUE" - ever. Donald Trump, in drag, in the rough, with his sand wedge, at Mar-a-Lago.”

While another wrote, “She's about a million times more attractive. She obviously works so that pretty much kills the ole doppelganger thing.”

Antelo who has spent her entire life in the rural Spanish town and worked on the farm with her husband for 40 years also reacted to her picture going viral and said, “My photo seems to have traveled far. I say it is because of the color of my hair.”

Antelo who doesn’t use a cell phone or the internet added, “I have never been curious to have one but I do look at what my daughters show me. They say this picture will make me famous but I don’t get why.”

One of her daughters named Ana said, “Imagine if we were in Donald Trump’s family," laughing off the comparisons between her mother and the POTUS.

While the picture of Trump’s doppelganger is going viral on the internet, Trump is busy hosting French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a welcome note to the president, his wife, Brigitte, and the French delegation during the official state dinner, Trump toasted Macron and said, "May our friendship grow even deeper, may our kinship grow even stronger, and may our sacred liberty never die.”

Photo: Getty Images / Pool

The duo, on Tuesday, during a press conference, vowed to work together strongly in order to contain Iran. In the press conference, Macron said he spoke to Trump about a “new deal” in which Europe and the United States would address the growing concerns about Iran beyond its nuclear program.

According to reports, Macron is on a three-day state visit to the U.S. and is using it to save the Iran Nuclear deal, which many see as the best hope of avoiding Iran from getting a nuclear weapon and heading off a nuclear arms race in the Middle East.

Macron is all set to address the Congress at around 10:30 a.m. EST Wednesday before he heads off to attend an event at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.