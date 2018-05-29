A lot of people cannot wait to see the sequel for “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” and star Dan Folger, who plays Jacob Kowalski in the franchise, feels the same way.

When asked by Fan Fest to weigh in on the sequel, Folger said that his second romp in the film is definitely more interesting than the first. “It’s darker and the relationships are more complex, so that is a lot of fun to play,” he shared. “It is really cool to be able to build onto a character. I’ve never been able to do that before, where you get to continue their life after the first movie. So yeah, I’m over the moon. I really can’t wait to see it.”

Folger was also questioned who he would like to play in the original “Harry Potter” movie franchise, and his thoughts immediately went to the dark and brooding Severus Snape played by the late Alan Rickman.

“I would say that Snape has the best journey. I would love to dye my hair black and just be flipping my hair all over the place all of the time,” he laughingly said. “You know swirling and twirling around. That would be my first choice! My second choice would be Hagrid. I would love to be gigantic and that tall – just towering over everybody! Then I get to see say awesome and loving things all of the time!”

Speaking of characters, fans cannot wait to see Jude Law breathe life into young Albus Dumbledore. Even Eddie Redmayne, who plays Newt Scamander, believes Law is perfect in his role.

“I had talked a little bit with Jo [Rowling] about what Newt and Dumbledore’s relationship was in the first film because it was alluded to. And then when they cast Jude, who I’ve known for a long time, it made such sense because there was a kind of debonair quality to him, but also like a playfullness that felt entirely appropriate, but also there’s kind of a weight to his… he’s got a weightiness, Dumbledore… Not physical weightiness,” he told Screen Rant. “But when Jude arrived on set, he just looked so perfect. It all made complete sense.”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” will be released on Nov. 16. Photo: Warner Bros.