“Fargo” executive producer Warren Littlefield revealed new tidbits of information on Season 4 of the FX series.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Littlefield said that they already know when and where the new season of the crime drama will take place.

“We have a year, and we have a city,” Littlefield said. “The plan would be to go into production and start shooting in the fall of 2019. [Series creator] Noah [Hawley] has a lot on his plate. Noah knows when it is and where it is, and he’ll commence writing that after he shoots his feature with Fox Searchlight [“Pale Blue Dot”] this summer. So in the fall, he’ll begin writing and with ‘Fargo’ we generally have most of the scripts written before we go into production.”

During the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour last January, FX CEO John Landgraf said (via Deadline) that the plan is to have Season 4 of “Fargo” ready for 2019. But given the latest update Littlefield provided, Entertainment Weekly reported that the new season will now likely premiere in 2020.

Though it’s possible for the cable network to release the new episodes in December of 2019 at the earliest, the news outlet noted that it’s a rather safe bet that the Emmy-winning series won’t air until the next year.

Hawley told The Hollywood Reporter last March that he now has a clearer plan for the next installment of the series. “I now have an idea that’s less in the corner of my eye and more in front of me,” Hawley said. “I don't have a lot of time right now to focus on it. [But] what I can say is that it will be another period piece.”

While Seasons 1 and 3 were told in contemporary settings, Season 2 was set in the late 1970s and partly followed the story of a younger version of police officer Lou Solverson (Patrick Wilson), who was portrayed by Keith Carradine in the show’s freshman run.

When asked if a full season of “Fargo” could take place as early as the 1700s or 1800s, Hawley said that it’s possible. “I think it could, as long as there’s something unique to say about it,” the Emmy winner said. “On some level, there’s a good joke in the idea that the more things change, the more they stay the same. I don’t know if there’s 10 episodes in that or not! But if you look at the history of [Midwest’s] region and the waves of migration and people coming in, and the things people do for money … there’s something interesting to making a period version of it.”

