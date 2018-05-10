Redmond O’Neal, the son of the late actress Farrah Fawcett and actor Ryan O’Neal, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department allegedly robbing a convenience store.

The 38-year-old was arrested in Santa Monica earlier this week, authorities told Us Weekly on Wednesday. “The suspect entered the store with a knife and approached the clerk and demanded for money from the register,” according to the LAPD.

The incident reportedly happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday at a store near the Venice Beach Boardwalk. After robbing the store, O’Neal fled the scene on foot. However, authorities were able to catch him shortly after. “Officers found the knife and cash in [O’Neal’s] possession,” authorities said.

Police quickly responded to the scene after the crime was reported and O’Neal was arrested in the area, as per New York Daily News.

Based on arresting documents, O’Neal’s bail was set to $50,000. However, he is currently being kept in custody on a felony robbery charge. There was no information on whether O’Neal’s father reached out to him following the arrest.

This isn’t the first time that O’Neal faced legal trouble. He has had a series of drug-related arrests that spanned a decade. In fact, he was sentenced to three years in prison back in 2015 because a judge from his previous case revoked probation, The Blast has learned.

O’Neal was first arrested in 2008 for DUI and drug possession. On the day that his mother died from cancer in June 2009, O’Neal was in jail and was attending a court hearing. He was released from prison for a brief moment to attend Fawcett’s funeral.

O’Neal has struggled with drug addiction since he was a teenager. He even completed multiple rehab stints because of it. Unfortunately, things only got worse as O’Neal grew older.

Three years ago, O’Neal’s half-sister Tatum (daughter of Joanna Moore) revealed that she was extremely worried for him. “I love him, but I have never seen a more scary side of addiction,” the “Paper Moon” actress said at the time.

“He’s got addiction problems so bad that it breaks my heart. Nobody knows what to do with Redmond. From what I’ve seen, there is no way he’s going to survive,” she added.

Photo: Getty Images/Mark Boster-Pool