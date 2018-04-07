News that “The Walking Dead” character Morgan Jones (Lennie James) is crossing over to “Fear the Walking Dead” was something that actress Alycia Debnam-Carey didn’t see coming.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Debnam-Carey said that James’ addition to the cast of “Fear” was a complete surprise for her and her cast members. “For us, when we found this out, it was such a surprise because we’d always been told, ‘No this [crossover] is never a possibility,’” the actress said. “In every interview, every panel, it was always the same question, ‘Is there going to be a crossover?’ [And] I remember everyone getting a like prickly by the end of it and we’d be like, ‘No! It’s just not going to happen!’”

“But then [executive producer] Robert Kirkman just put it out on Twitter,” Debnam-Carey said of how exactly she learned about James’ arrival in Season 4 of “Fear.” “I had just woken up and someone had told me to look on Twitter and so I did and I was like, ‘What?’”

As to how she reacted to the news, Debnam-Carey said that she took it pleasantly. “As a fan of all of this too, I thought it was great,” the 24-year-old actress said. “It’s so fun and it’s exciting.”

Although marketing and promotional materials for Season 4 of “Fear” rely heavily on Morgan’s arrival on the show, Debnam-Carey’s co-star Danay Garcia said that original character of the series, including Alicia, has a “huge” role in the new season. “They’re getting their characters big time,” Garcia told ComicBook.com. “They’re going to be able to see them in different layers too.”

Debnam-Carey told Digital Spy that viewers will learn more about Alicia at different points in time in the new season. “I can’t go into too much but there is an exciting element of this season, in particular in the first half, where we play a lot with time so you get to see Alicia in very different points of who she is as a character and then in time,” the actress said. “They’re very, very different, they’re filmed very differently, they look very different and they're filmed really differently and they look different.”

“There are also a lot of dramatic changes happening for her, she’s growing and learning,” Debnam-Carey added of her character. “I think we’ve seen her become somewhat of an apocalyptic badass, she’s able to handle herself pretty well now, but these steps it up to a whole other level.”

“Fear the Walking Dead” Season 4 premieres on Sunday, April 15 at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC.