Jenna Elfman said that the great chemistry between John and Naomi on AMC’s “Fear the Walking Dead” emanates from the actress’ real-life relationship with her co-star Garret Dillahunt.

“[Garret and I] really do get along great in life. We’re buddies. I think that chemistry comes off onscreen,” Elfman, who plays Naomi on the zombie drama, told Variety. “I really look forward to the days we get to work together. I admire what he’s done with this character, his approach and his technique as an actor. The fan response to his character [John] just thrills me.”

In a separate interview with AMC released two weeks ago, Elfman revealed how much she trusts Dillahunt.

“Garret makes me feel beyond safe,” Elfman said of her onscreen love interest. “I had this moment where I was trying to figure out what it is about Garret that I like so much besides my admiration for his ability as an actor. It was just the two of us in that episode (Season 4, episode 5), so we’re spending 15 hours together on set. I was sitting with him on set and said to him, ‘I trust you. I fully trust you. And I like how that makes me feel.’ Think about all the people you meet in the world, let alone in an apocalyptic environment — trust isn’t the number one leading quality in human relationships … [but] in the storytelling and in real life, I fully trust Garret and I trust John Dorie.”

Though Elfman and Dillahunt get along well, the actress said that being part of the series hasn’t been completely easy.

“It’s been a great challenge,” the Golden Globe-winning actress told Variety of her stint on the show so far. “It’s physically, emotionally, and mentally demanding but all in the most satisfying way. None of it is a challenge with no rewarding result. All of the effort put in has a reward of creative satisfaction and accomplishment at the end. But it’s very exhausting.”

Some of the hardest moments Elfman has filmed for the show were her scenes at the abandoned water park in Season 4, episode 4. Though the actress had a great time working with Alycia Debnam-Carey while filming the episode, the weather at that time was just too cold.

“Alycia’s super fun to work with,” Elfman told Comicbook.com last month of Debnam-Carey, who plays Alicia on the show. “[But] it was really cold. Walking through the water on that first walker kill scene and then climbing the slide and we’re all wet. Once you walk through the water, now you’re wet, and the wardrobe department has to keep spraying you down and keeping you wet. It was like 30 degrees outside. It was an exceptionally cold season, too. We were outside sixteen hours a day just [shivering].”

“Fear the Walking Dead” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.