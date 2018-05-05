Alicia and Naomi find themselves in an abandoned water park in this week’s episode of “Fear the Walking Dead.”

In a sneak peek from Season 4, episode 4 of the AMC series, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Naomi (Jenna Elfman) walk around the amusement park and arrive at a conclusion that people previously lived there until the walls around it collapsed.

“Whoever was camped here moved to higher ground when the fence went down,” Naomi says, motioning to the top of the highest water slide. Since the stairs were barricaded, Alicia says that the only way up is the slide itself.

Though Alicia strongly believes that they can make it to the top, the trailer for the episode shows that their climb won’t be easy, as a horde of walkers is coming after them.

The trailer also reveals that Alicia and Naomi are out in the field because they’re looking for a new place where their group can stay. “The stadium, it’s not gonna last,” Naomi tells Alicia. “We’re gonna start thinking about where we gonna go next.”

Meanwhile, in another sneak peek from the next episode, the Vultures’ leader Melvin (Kevin Zegers) tries to get intel from Madison (Kim Dickens).

“Where are you sending everyone these days?” Melvin asks Madison as he grills some hotdogs in the parking lot of the stadium.

“So you can beat us there?” Madison replies. “I don’t think so.”

“You know Madison, every time you send someone out, there’s a chance they might not come back,” Melvin says, trying to scare the Clark matriarch.

Despite Melvin’s warning, Madison is confident that they will be back. “I know my people,” she says.

Elsewhere in the episode, according to the synopsis for the hour, Al’s (Maggie Grace) questioning uncovers some surprising truths about the group’s past. In the trailer for the installment, Al finally gets the chance to interview Strand (Colman Domingo).

“How did you end up here?” Al asks Strand.

“That’s a big question,” Strand answers.

The synopsis for the episode also reveals that John (Garret Dillahunt) is going to receive unexpected news. While it’s unclear what this news is, it might have something to do with his mission to find his runaway lover, Laura.

“Pretty soon he’s got his — my — backstory episode, and there’s a lot of answers in there about why he is this way, why he likes the things he likes,” Dillahunt recently told TV Guide. “And I think you might be a little surprised.”

“Fear the Walking Dead” Season 4, episode 4, titled “Buried,” airs on Sunday, May 6 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.