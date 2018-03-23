Breacher comes back to Earth-1 in the next episode of “The Flash.”

According to the just-released synopsis for Season 4, episode 17 of the CW series, Breacher (Danny Trejo) travels all the way from Earth 19 to ask Cisco (Carlos Valdes) for a favor.

While the nature of Breacher’s favor is unclear, it seems that the two are going to team up for a mission. “Cisco and Breacher are going to have a classic buddy movie [storyline]. Enemies become friends and friends become enemies,” former executive producer Andrew Kreisberg teased to The Hollywood Reporter last November when asked what their plan is for Breacher’s return.

While Trejo is appearing next episode, his onscreen daughter Jessica Camacho won’t be part of the installment. “[Because Camacho is currently filming Season 2 of NBC’s ‘Taken,’ that] somewhat limits our ability to have her be in more episodes,” Kreisberg explained at the time. “[So] right now, we’re working on a Cisco-Breacher story that doesn’t involve [Camacho’s character] Gypsy.”

Elsewhere in the next episode, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) take different approaches to finding the remaining bus metas before DeVoe (Neil Sandilands) gets to them. However, Ralph’s cavalier attitude frustrates Barry and the two clash over what it means to be a hero.

As seen in the trailer for the episode, Team Flash faces off with new bus meta named Null (Bethany Brown), a jewel thief who has the powers to manipulate gravity.

“It’s a good, funny episode,” Kevin Smith said of the hour during an installment of his “Fatman on Batman” podcast earlier this month. “People are going to see it and be like ‘You jumped the shark with this.’ But it’s very funny. There’s some witty things, and there’s some visual jokes.” Aside from directing the episode, Smith — along with his frequent collaborator Jason Mewes — will also appear in the installment.

This is the third time Smith has directed an episode of “The Flash.” In Season 2, Smith directed episode 21, titled “The Runaway Dinosaurs,” and in Season 3, he directed episode 7, titled “Killer Frost.”

“The Flash” Season 4, episode 17, titled “Null and Annoyed,” airs on Tuesday, April 10 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.