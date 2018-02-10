Barry tries to enlist the help of a powerful meta-human in the next episode of “The Flash.”

According to the synopsis for Season 4, episode 14 of the CW series, Barry (Grant Gustin) meets a female meta-human whose powers could help him defeat DeVoe (Sugar Lyn Beard).

The trailer for the episode shows that the said meta-human is played by TV newcomer Miranda MacDougall. And a quick look at MacDougall’s IMDb page reveals that her “The Flash” character is named Izzy Bowin.

Judging by the promo clip, Izzy is the female version of the DC Comics character The Fiddler, a master hypnotist who is capable of producing destructive waves of force using his violin.

In the 30-second trailer, Barry visits Izzy at the bar where she performs as a country music artist. “Someone very smart and very dangerous is coming after you,” Barry warns Izzy.

Apparently, Izzy doesn’t understand what Barry is talking about. “Why in the name of god would anybody be coming after me?” Izzy asks.

Barry then reveals what Izzy doesn’t seem to know yet bout herself. “You have powers,” Barry tells the musician.

At the latter part of the trailer, Izzy appears to have agreed to come to S.T.A.R. Labs and have Team Flash help her learn more about her powers.

In the DC lore, The Fiddler, aka Isaac Bowin, was a petty thief working the streets of India. After the authorities imprisoned him for attempting to rob a local merchant, Isaac met an old Hindu fakir who used the power of music to hypnotize and control the actions of a deadly cobra. Isaac forced the fakir into teaching him the mystical powers of the East. And when the old fakir finally relented, Isaac’s knowledge quickly surpassed that of his teacher.

Using random materials in his cell, Isaac managed to create a crude fiddle and used his newly learned powers to escape from prison. Also with the use of his powers, an ungrateful Isaac murdered his mentor, and tracked down the merchant he attempted to rob in the past and executed him. Calling himself the Fiddler, Isaac returned to the US to begin a new life of crime.

Also in the next episode of “The Flash,” Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) decides he doesn’t want to be a hero anymore after learning that DeVoe is targeting everyone who was on the meta-human bus at the beginning of the season.

“The Flash” Season 4, episode 14, titled “Subject 9,” airs on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.