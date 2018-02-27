Devon Graye reprised his role as Axel Walker in Season 4, episode 11 of CW’s “The Flash.” But will his onscreen father Mark Hamill also return as The Trickster before the season ends?

“Who knows? They haven’t asked yet,” Hamill told ComicBook.com when asked if he will be showing up in Central City soon. “They asked me once, and I agreed, but John was doing a play — John Wesley Shipp. But I said to them, ‘You’ve got to get Corinne [Bohrer] back!’ And Devon is fantastic, Devon Graye. So I was delighted.”

Hamill was talking about Season 4, episode 11, titled “The Elongated Knight Rises,” in which the Trickster’s son, Axel, was broken out of prison by his mother, Zoey Clark, aka Prank (Bohrer). Just like Hamill and Shipp, Bohrer first played her role on the original “The Flash” TV series that aired on CBS from 1990 to 1991.

Hamill last appeared on CW’s “The Flash” in Season 3, episode 9, in which he was again reunited with Shipp who played the title role on the original “The Flash” TV series. In the said installment, Hamill appeared as Earth-3 Trickster while Shipp played the role of Earth-3 Flash, aka Jay Garrick.

“There’s a great, fun little sequence … that harkens back to an action sequence that Mark and I did in ‘The Trial of the Trickster,’ which was the season finale [of our ‘The Flash’ TV series] years ago. It’s madness!” Shipp told Collider of the scene he and Hamill filmed for the new “The Flash” TV series. “It’s a whole different thing, dealing with Mark as Jay Garrick than it was dealing with Mark’s Trickster as Henry Allen. It really does feel full circle, in the most bizarre way.”

“People have asked me since I came back to the new ‘Flash,’ ‘Has it felt weird?’ And I always said no, because Henry Allen is such a different character in Geoff Johns’ reiteration of the Allen family that I just felt like I was playing a brand new part. But once I was in a Flash suit, going up against Mark – it was crazy,” Shipp said a separate interview with Access Hollywood of the last time he acted opposite Hamill.

“The Flash” Season 4 returns with new episodes starting tonight at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.