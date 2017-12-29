At the end of Season 4, episode 9 of “The Flash,” Barry found DeVoe’s lifeless body in his and Iris’ apartment. Although Barry knew right off the bat that he’s being framed for a murder he didn’t commit, the Scarlett Speedster decided not to run from the police after realizing that he needed to cooperate with the law so he wouldn’t bring his new wife, Iris, down with him. But will Iris and the rest of Team Flash accept Barry’s bold decision?

According to the synopsis for Season 4, episode 10 of the CW series, Iris (Candice Patton) and Joe (Jesse L. Martin) must decide how far they are willing to go to keep Barry (Grant Gustin) out of prison as his trial for the murder of DeVoe (formerly played by Neil Sandilands) begins.

In the trailer for the episode, Barry declares his innocence. “My name is Barry Allen, and I’m an innocent man,” he says. “I’m being framed for something that I didn’t do.”

Apparently, the jury and the public aren’t convinced by Barry, so his lawyer Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) advises him to reveal himself as The Flash. “This is the only way. Tell everyone you’re The Flash,” Cecile says.

Photo: The CW

Barry, however, doesn’t think that making his real identity public will solve the problem. “If everyone knew my secret we would never be able to stop running,” Barry tells Iris in the clip.

While the synopsis and the trailer don’t disclose any detail about DeVoe’s next plan, the upcoming installment is expected to shed light on what the “Enlightenment” is. By the end of last episode, after DeVoe was reunited with his wife The Mechanic (Kim Engelbrecht) in his brand new body (now played by Kendrick Sampson), he told her, “Let’s bring about the Enlightenment.” The show has dropped no hints or clues about the Enlightenment, but it seems that it’s The Thinker and The Mechanic’s ultimate objective.

“The Flash” Season 4, episode 10, titled “The Trial of the Flash,” airs on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW. Watch the trailer for the episode below: