Barry and Iris’ interracial relationship on CW’s “The Flash” has a significant effect on series star Candice Patton.

In a recent interview with Nerdist, Patton said that the impact of the interracial marriage between Iris (Patton) and Barry (Grant Gustin) is not lost on her. “I love that we have an interracial relationship on the show, and that it’s not questioned, and that it’s healthy and normal, and functional,” the actress said.

“The great thing about our show is how diverse we are with our casting [and] storylines,” Patton continued. “And it’s a show I wish I had when I was younger to be quite honest. Seeing that kind of diversity [would have been important to me]. I like watching shows where I’m like, ‘Oh, this looks like my grocery store.’ You know, it’s diverse. I see different types of people and all different types of love.”

Just this February, Patton talked about the significance of seeing an interracial couple like Barry and Iris on TV. “It’s very important because it becomes normal and less fearful for people who haven’t seen interracial couples in their own neighborhoods and communities,” the 29-year-old actress told The Undefeated. “People see Iris and Barry and say, ‘Oh they’re just like us … a normal relationship.’ Having diverse storylines in general across film and TV impacts communities and [deep-rooted] mindsets.”

Back in 2016, Patton told Filmink that being part of an onscreen interracial couple feels “great.” “It’s indicative of the world in which we live,” she said of Barry and Iris’ interracial relationship. “Our world is very colored. … I feel like it happens more in the UK. When I come to the UK, and I watch television, there are a lot of interracial couples on TV. That was shocking to me years ago, because it wasn’t something that we were really doing on American television. We’re finally moving in that direction now. It’s good. People grow up watching their parents in interracial relationships, and it’s important to represent all different types of families and relationships. It’s really an honor for me to be a part of a movement in American television.”

“The Flash” returns from its month-long hiatus on Tuesday, April 10 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.