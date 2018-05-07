A Florida man was hit with several charges last Thursday for allegedly trying to kill several sex offenders, Orlando’s NBC affiliate WESH-2 reported. Osceola County authorities arrested Jorge Francisco Porto-Sierra on March 7 after he reportedly tried to set fire to a motel in Kissimmee, Florida, because it housed child molesters.

Porto-Sierra, 50, showed up to the Friendly Village Inn with gasoline and made threats. He was charged with four counts of attempted premeditated murder as well as two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to witnesses, Porto-Sierra shouted about killing child molesters while dumping gasoline on doors. He also allegedly poured gasoline into a window after breaking it, before doing the same to a car he rammed.

Police arrived before the situation became dire. After they arrested Porto-Sierra, he reportedly told police his plan was to “barbecue all the child molesters on fire and kill them.” When police asked him why he did not follow through with his promise, Porto-Sierra responded, “You got here too soon.”

WESH-2 actually confirmed that two of the four people Porto-Sierra tried to attack were convicted sex offenders.

Even though this occurred in March and included confessions and explanations from Porto-Sierra, Osceola County police officially charged him on Thursday. He is being held at Osceola County Jail without bond.

In February, a Florida inmate said he killed his cellmate because the cellmate was a child molester.