Fox is premiering its new singing competition, “The Four: Battle for Stardom,” tonight (Jan. 4) at 8 p.m. EST and its enlisted five music industry heavy-hitters to be a part of the program as judges and hosts. It’s time to meet the stars who will be showing their famous faces on the show.

Sean “Diddy” Combs (Judge)

One of the biggest names in music since starting Bad Boy Entertainment in 1993, Combs is ready to find the next big name. He’s put out albums, acted in films, started a business and even previously helped create musical acts on MTV’s “Making the Band,” but now he’s ready to get back to it and help find another new artist that’s going to take the world by storm.

“This show is going to disrupt the world of competition television and will revolutionize the format,” said Combs in a press release. “It took the right show and network to bring me back in the game.”

DJ Khaled (Judge)

From hit music producer to social media personality extraordinaire to “Pitch Perfect 3” guest star to judge of a singing competition, Khaled is really ready to do it all. Plus, he also just announced that he’s a new spokesperson for Weight Watchers.

“I’ve spent my career discovering amazing talent and working with the biggest icons from every corner of the globe and now I’m bringing my one-of-a-kind approach to Fox,” Khaled shared.

Meghan Trainor (Judge)

After starting out as a songwriter for other artists, Trainor kicked off her career in the spotlight with her debut single “All About That Bass” in 2013. From there, she’s had a couple of albums and many hit singles, including “Lips Are Movin” and “No.” Now she’s trying singing competition judge on for size.

“I’m so humbled to help discover new talent with this amazing panel of experts,” Trainor said.

Charlie Walk (Judge)

While Walk isn’t an artist himself, it is his job to help create them. He’s the president of Republic Records, which is a division of Universal Music Group, and he’s been in the role since 2016, but he started with the company in 2013 as its executive vice president.

Fergie (Host)

In the most Fergalicious of news, Fergie has been tapped to host Fox’s new singing competition and with plenty of experience both as a solo artist and the lead singer of music group The Black Eyed Peas, she’s a perfect choice.

“I am very excited and proud to be the host of ‘The Four: Battle for Stardom,’” said Fergie. “This is a unique and modern show format that I believe will set the standard for the next generation of singing competition series on TV.”