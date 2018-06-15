The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 might arrive with a new physical button. The extra button is said to be a new “capture” key that may be a shortcut to quickly take screenshots.

The new mystery button was discovered days ago when Android Headlines reported on a supposedly leaked smartphone case for the Galaxy Note 9. The leaked case shows that the handset will have an extra physical button near the bottom right edge of the device, below the power key. Korean website Herald claims that this new key will be a “capture” button.

Samsung recently filed a trademark for “perfect capture technology” and it is believed that this could be related to the new button on the Note 9. It is also believed that the new key could either be a camera shutter key or an easier way to take screenshots on the device.

The easiest way to take screenshots on Samsung’s Android phones is by pressing the power and volume-down buttons. Another way to take a screenshot is by dragging a finger across the screen, as pointed out by Android Authority. Users can also give Bixby a voice command to take a screenshot on whatever’s on the screen. Taking screenshots with just a press of a button seems like something that’s more convenient.

The new button on the Note 9 could also be Samsung’s way of incorporating a physical shutter key for the camera app. Sony has been including this on its Xperia smartphones for some time now, and it would make sense for Samsung to do the same to further encourage its users to use its camera app. Phone Arena said that if this were indeed a shutter key, then it could also function as a shortcut to open the camera app. Users could double press the button to automatically open the camera app.

Samsung has been focusing on improving photography since the introduction of the Note 8, which was the first Samsung flagship to feature dual cameras. It would make sense for Samsung to add a dedicated shutter key to the Note 9 to improve the photography experience.

It remains unclear if the button will only be for taking screenshots or for quick access to the camera app. There’s also the possibility that the new button could support both features and allow users to reprogram the key, unlike the Bixby button.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is rumored to launch on Aug. 9. The device is said to arrive with a bigger 4,000 mAh battery. A new fast wireless charger could also launch alongside the handset.

Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji