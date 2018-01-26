Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy S9 and S9+ late next month at MWC 2018, but you can apparently get a look early based on a new leak by VentureBeat.

The leaked Galaxy S9 images show the devices will look similar to the Galaxy S8 and S8+. The new smartphones continue to feature a slim top notch equipped with its camera system.

VentureBeat’s Evan Blass obtained the images and uploaded them on Twitter:

Galaxy S9 and S9+ Release Date, Features

The Galaxy S9+ is expected include a second 12-megapixel rear module with a standard fixed aperture. All of the smartphones’ rear elements are expected to be aligned vertically, different from the S8’s horizontal position. The fingerprint scanner is expected to be placed at the bottom of other elements. The front of the devices will house the 8-megapixel selfie camera and stereo speakers on the bottom. A leaked image of a supposed S9 retail box says the device will be equipped with “Stereo Speakers tuned by AKG.”

Samsung's upcoming smartphones could also include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip for users in U.S. and China, and Samsung’s own Exynos 9810 systems-on-chip for other countries. Samsung recently revealed its Exynos 9810 chip at CES 2018. The chip features a fast gigabit LTE modem and an eight-core CPU. The chip is designed to make multitasking more seamless on devices, like faster loading and transitions times when switching between mobile apps.

The S9 will come in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while the S9+ will include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung sent out press invites for its Unpacked event, in which it will most likely reveal the S9. The event will happen on Feb. 25, a day before the Mobile World Congress begins in Barcelona. The invites sent out suggest the new smartphones will be revealed at the event, since they have a “9” plastered on it. The invitations also include the slogan “The Camera. Reimagined.” (Samsung fans can watch the Unpacked event at 12 p.m. EST on the company’s website.)

As for the release date, the 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 and the 6.2-inch S9+ could be launched on March 16, since that date is shown on the smartphones’ screen in the leaked images.

The slogan on the invite also suggests Samsung will boost its camera. The smartphones are rumored to feature motion-detected, “super slow-mo” video capture, as well as a variable aperture on the 12-megapixel cameras. The variable aperture will be able to shift from f/1.5 for low lighting conditions to f/2.4 for brighter environments. Other rumors have claimed the S9 will have the ability to record videos at 1,000fps. The leaked retail box said the 12-megapixel primary camera will feature optical image stabilization (OIS).

A report from China last month suggested the S9 will come with a bigger battery. The report said a test unit of the smartphone was equipped with 3,200mAh battery.