Unfortunately, "Game of Thrones" fans are still going to have to wait a while before they see new—and final—episodes of the hit series appearing on HBO. However, there is some good news on the horizon, as there have been a few hints of what they can expect to see when the series officially returns.

Naturally, the show's remaining cast members aren't sharing major details with fans and won't be doing so anytime soon, but there have been some hints and clues dropped since Season 7 came to an end. In addition, fans have also been hard at work coming up with any theories they can think of and deciphering whatever they can from small on-set clues.

So, what exactly can fans expect from the final season of "Game Of Thrones?" Here's everything we know so far.

Photo: Macall B. Polay/HBO

Premiere Date

Though an exact date has yet to be confirmed or revealed, fans do know the series is not coming back until 2019, meaning that it would be the longest wait fans have endured yet for new episodes.

This Will Be The Shortest Season Yet

Fans learned before Season 7 premiered that the two final seasons of the show would not have 10 episode counts like the previous six. While Season 7 consisted of seven episodes which did occasionally run over the 60-minute mark, Season 8 will consist of six episodes.

A Fan Favorite Location May Fall

After becoming a sight for new hope again once the Stark's took it back, Winterfell may be gone for good after Season 8. Fans noticed in February that it appeared the set had been lit up and burned as a part of the show's filming, which has many scared that the Stark family's ancestral home wouldn't survive the season.

So Many People Are Going To Die

Not surprisingly, considering how many characters the series has killed off over the years, the final season will also see many deaths as well. Not only have HBO execs recently confirmed this, but Kit Harington, who portrays Jon Snow, even warned fans it would happen back when Season 7 came to a close.

"...With so few characters left, they (the viewers) should get used to and get ready for next year is 'Thrones' returning to form and killing its main characters quickly. They're going to go, and they're going to go fast, and I think that the payoff of our characters not being in great peril this year will be that, next year, it's going to be a bloodbath," he said at the time.

Among The Ones Who Will Die? Definitely Cersei

Those who actually hope the evil queen of Westeros survives are likely bound to be disappointed, because all signs point to Cersei (Lena Headey) finally meeting her end in Season 8. Not only does she no longer have her one biggest ally in her brother, Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), but she's definitely not going to make any new friends when Jon and Daenrys (Emilia Clarke) realize she lied to them about helping with the battle against the Night King (Vladimir Furdik).

Not Everyone Will Like The Ending

Fans have been warned already that they won't all like how the story comes to an end. In a recent interview, Iain Glen (who portrays Ser Jorah Mormont), revealed that he found the ending to be brilliant, but cautioned that since the show was so big and had so many characters fans love, that there was no way to please everyone with the way it comes to an end.

"When I read it, I thought it was rather brilliant," he said. "I am a bit of a fan of the series as well, and it satiated my expectation and hopes... But we will just have to see. You know with something this big like 'Game of Thrones,' you cannot please everyone."