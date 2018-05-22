Nathan West may have been killed off of “General Hospital” months ago, but the actor, Ryan Paevey, who portrayed the popular character, is still managing to bring fans to tears despite his absence from the ABC soap opera.

On Tuesday, Paevey shared an emotional tweet honoring the birth of Nathan’s son, who the character never had a chance to meet due to his untimely death. On Twitter, the actor extended a heartwarming welcome to the newborn and asked him to take care of Nathan’s widow, Maxie (Kirsten Storms).

“Welcome to the world, little one....it’s a scary place sometimes, and i so wish i could have been there to show you all the good stuff. Your mother loves you, and will take care of you and teach you....watch out for her her for me will ya? [sic],” Paevey wrote.

Fans quickly took to the comment section of the tweet to share their somber sentiments about Nathan’s death and the heartbreaking post.

Photo: ABC

Paevey’s character was killed while attempting to rescue his pregnant wife from the hands of his biological father, Cesar Faison (Anders Hove). Maxie gave birth to their son on the side of the road on Monday with the help of Peter (Wes Ramsey), who is secretly Nathan’s brother and could have protected him from the fatal incident.

Hours after his emotional tweet, Paevey had to calm an upset fan who revealed they were feeling frustrated about the decision to allow Peter to deliver Nathan and Maxie’s baby.

“@RyanPaevey, I know u want fans 2 b nice to actors/I agree. But when Heinrich helped birth your son, I wanted to go thru TV and beat the crap out of him. I will pray twice today,” the individual tweeted.

The star replied by suggesting the fan simply appreciate the actor’s talent and the ability to stir up various emotions in viewers.

“Just my two cents, but you can hate the character all you want....so long as you respect the actor for doing his job well enough to make you feel what you were supposed to feel about said character,” he wrote along with a winking emoji.

Following Paevey’s exit from “General Hospital,” the actor is set to star in the Hallmark movie “Marrying Mr. Darcy.”

Photo: Michael Tran/Getty Images