While Nina focuses on exposing Peter’s past, Maxie continues to look at the man as a genuine friend since Nathan’s death. Meanwhile, Jason is presented with some new information that he doesn’t seem to fully understand on the Thursday, May 3 episode of “General Hospital.”

On the new episode of the ABC soap opera, Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is forced to think about Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) death while Anna (Finola Hughes) tries to save her son from a similar fate.

In the promo for the episode, Maxie tells Peter (Wes Ramsey) a mysterious someone set up a fund in Nathan’s honor. “General Hospital” spoilers reveal Maxie will seek out Peter.

Maxie and Peter have only been friends for a short time, but the grieving widow has formed a strong bond with her colleague. Does Maxie think Peter set up the fund to honor her dead husband?

In the preview, Nina (Michelle Stafford) is seen asking Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) what Peter would want with mementos of Nathan. Nina previously hired Curtis (Donnell Turner) to dig up Peter’s past and during his investigation, he learned Peter had a file on Nathan.

Will news of Nathan’s mysterious fund make Nina expose Peter’s secret to Maxie?

Elsewhere in the promo, Jason (Steve Burton) asks Anna if she is offering herself as a decoy. “GH” spoilers reveal Anna will surprise Jason. Anna told Robert (Tristan Rogers) she needs to stay one step ahead of Jason and planned to tell him she is actually Henrik’s mother.

However, from the looks of the preview, it appears that Jason doesn’t understand her confession. In the last episode, Anna told Jason that Henrik’s mother was standing in front of him but it seems he believes Anna wants to pose as the mystery man’s mother in order to lure him out of hiding.

Anna is determined to protect her son and although she thought misleading Jason would complicate their investigation, she now has the perfect opportunity to avoid telling him the truth and keep her secret.

Will Anna come clean about her connection to Henrik or will she allow Jason to believe she is a decoy?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

