Although Sam is still adamant about leaving Jason in her past and marrying Drew, “General Hospital” fans may not have to wait too long before they find out how the love triangle will end.

The latest “GH” rumors suggest that the storylines on the ABC soap opera will be progressing rapidly and fans will see their favorite couples experience roller coaster moments.

In the near future, pairs are expected to make up and break up, while some others will be lucky enough to stay together.

During an interview with Soap Hub, “GH” Executive Producer Frank Valentini revealed that fans will see storylines progressing at a faster rate, while finally giving them answers to their burning questions about particular romances.

He revealed that he and his writing team have been hard at work in order to “set up a structure that allows us to move the story fast so that every day is important to see and every day is a must-see moment.”

Valentini explained that the team has been focused on maintaining the quality of the soap opera, with epic moments that keep fans coming back for more.

“[Head writers] Chris Van Etten and Shelly Altman have done a really wonderful job in creating an architect of story where we can have moments that are emotional and gratifying to the audience that has known and loved GH for 55 years,” he said.

The Tuesday, Jan. 9 episode of “General Hospital” made fans pretty emotional, after Sam (Kelly Monaco) asked Jason (Steve Burton) for a divorce and he granted it to her, all while admitting that she was breaking his heart.

Sam explained that although Jason was still a part of her and helped make her become whole, she was in love with Drew (Billy Miller) and wanted to continue their life together.

As a result, Jason suggested that Sam file for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences “because I love you and you love him.”

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) later arrived at Sam’s office, where she encouraged Sam to hold off on divorcing Jason after Sam admitted they shared a kiss on New Year’s Eve. However, Sam told her mother that she loved Drew and their life together and wanted to move forward with a legal marriage.

There is no guarantee that all will go right when the two get to the altar but fans should expect to see Sam make a final decision about her future with Jason and Drew sooner rather than later.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.