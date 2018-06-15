As reality begins to set in, two Port Charles residents realize it’s time to escape their complicated situations before it’s too late. On the Friday, June 15 episode of “General Hospital,” Carly pleads with Kevin as Peter tries to convince Nina to follow through with a dangerous plan.

In the promo for the ABC soap opera, Carly (Laura Wright) asks Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) if he can help her get out of Ferncliff. When Kevin first entered Carly’s room, she appeared disoriented and initially thought he was Jason (Steve Burton).

Although she did see Jason in the hallway outside of her door, Carly was drugged up from her medication and couldn’t decide whether she actually saw her friend or if she was simply hallucinating. Carly was still so unsure about her reality that she asked Kevin if he was real when he came to visit her.

“General Hospital” spoilers reveal Kevin will be reassuring. Although it doesn’t appear that Kevin will assist Carly in breaking out of Ferncliff, he may talk to the staff about lowering or even ending her medication. He could also offer to monitor her more closely so she won’t be forced to take medicine that makes her question her surroundings.

Will Kevin’s reassurance be enough to calm Carly down or will Jason have to break her out of the institution for the criminally insane?

In the promo for the ABC soap, Peter (Wes Ramsey) tells Nina (Michelle Stafford) she could save his life. “GH,” spoilers reveal Nina will be compassionate. In the past, Nina has felt sympathy for Peter after learning Liesl (Kathleen Gati) kidnapped him and has been holding captive. Liesl blames Peter for Nathan’s (Ryan Paevey) death but Nina has done her best to stay out of her evil scheme.

However, when Nina saw Peter was injured, she immediately rushed to help him and begin to realize Liesl could end his life at any given moment. Whenever Peter has a moment alone with Nina, he pleads with her to stop her aunt before things go too far but will she actually listen to him?

Nina has already warned Liesl about kidnapping Peter but if she were to set him free she would suffer the consequences of her aunt’s wrath. Will Nina’s morals outweigh her loyalty to her family or will she leave Peter to suffer?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

