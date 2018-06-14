It’s a difficult time for the residents of Port Charles as they struggle to break free from their complicated situations. On the Thursday, June 14 episode of “General Hospital,” Nina attempts to move on without Valentin as Carly questions her sanity.

In the promo for the ABC soap opera, Nina (Michelle Stafford) tells Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) he betrayed her trust. In the previous episode, Nina asked Valentin for a divorce but he wasn’t willing to let her go. Valentin explained that he would give Nina anything in the world, except for an end to their marriage.

“General Hospital” spoilers reveal Valentin refuses to accept his fate. It appears Nina will have to find another way to dissolve her marriage because her husband won’t let go without a fight. Nina was devastated when she learned Valentin knew who Peter (Wes Ramsey) was all along and never told her the truth.

Valentin has lied to Nina on several occasions and she has always managed to forgive him. However, this time around, Nina just can’t seem to get past his secret.

Elsewhere in the promo, Carly (Laura Wright) appears to be relieved when she sees Jason (Steve Burton) outside of her cell. “GH” spoilers reveal Carly can’t trust her instincts. In the previous episode, Carly learned the rules of Ferncliff from nurse Mary Pat (Patricia Bethune).

While their initial chat went over well, things took a turn when Carly was told to take medication even though she wasn’t prescribed anything. Although Carly tried to hide the meds under her tongue, the nurse discovered her trick and held her nose until she swallowed the pills.

Mary Pat then excused herself to go meet with a man who was applying for the janitorial position. Mary Pat was impressed by the resume of Mr. Nichols, who wanted to leave General Hospital for a job at Fernclifff. However, it turns out Mr. Nichols isn’t actually looking for a job--it was Jason posing as a janitor in order to get to Carly.

When Carly sees Jason outside of her cell, will she be able to decide whether she is actually seeing her best friend or will she blame the drugs for making her hallucinate?

“General Hospital” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC